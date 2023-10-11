News you can trust since 1882
Some of the new starters at schools in Scarborough and the surrounding area.

IN PICTURES: new school starters from Scarborough area schools

Youngsters at Scarborough area primary schools are settling into their new surroundings with the autumn term now well under way.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

Here is our picture round-up of the new school starter classes.

Pickering Infant and Nursery School ladybird class.

1. Scarborough area new school starters

Pickering Infant and Nursery School ladybird class. Photo: submitted

Pickering Infant and Nursery School butterfly class.

2. Scarborough area new school starters

Pickering Infant and Nursery School butterfly class. Photo: submitted

New starters at Nawton School.

3. NSEN-03-10-23-New starters Nawton-YORupload.JPG

New starters at Nawton School. Photo: Scarborough area new school starters

New starters in Gladstone Road green class.

4. Scarborough area new school starters

New starters in Gladstone Road green class. Photo: submitted

