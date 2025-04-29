IN PICTURES: New seawatching station and Roman-style mosaic launched in Scarborough

This major commission marks the completion of the Wild Eye coastal art and nature trail, linking five other artist commissions across Scarborough and Whitby.

The new seawatching station on Scarborough’s Marine Drive transforms an existing shelter into a unique wildlife observation point.

Renovated and repurposed partnership with North Yorkshire Council, the station features free seawatching telescopes and wildlife information panels.

It offers people the opportunity to spot marine wildlife, including porpoises and dolphins, in one of the best locations on the English coast for dolphin and porpoise watching.

Spanning 8.4m x 6m of the station floor, Jeremy Deller’s commission Roman Mosaic c.2025 was created in collaboration with Yorkshire-based sculptor and mosaic artist Coralie Turpin, and developed in consultation with scientists, conservationists, archaeologists, and community groups.

The artwork celebrates the extraordinary marine life of the Yorkshire Coast while emphasising the importance of protecting it for future generations.

Inspired by Scarborough’s rich Roman history and its exceptional marine biodiversity, the design is intentionally fragmentary, resembling the appearance of an ancient work recently unearthed.

The mosaic showcases vibrant depictions of marine creatures found in the area, both above and below the waves.

Among them is Scarborough’s legendary visitor, Thor the Walrus, alongside wildlife such as dolphins, minke whales, porpoises, seals, birds, crabs, lobsters, octopuses, squid, and fish.

The artwork also features a rare little auk from the Arctic - an unexpected visitor the artist was fortunate to spot during a research trip.

Rachael Bice, Chief Executive Officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Providing inspiring ways for people to experience and have a deeper connection with nature is a surefire way to build better protection and care – this beautiful seawatching station will be a wonderful way for people to enjoy a coastal view and look out for Yorkshire’s marine wildlife.”

Artist Jeremy Deller said: “Here in Scarborough, we are creating new ancient work about the sea and the creatures within it which also hints at the possibility of the past being still present, just beneath our feet.”

And Jeanine Griffin, Lead Curator, Wild Eye, added: “We are delighted to complete the Wild Eye coastal art and nature trail with this powerful and thought-inspiring new work from Jeremy Deller.

"Viewing Roman mosaics can give us an unnerving sense of deep time, with evidence of lives like ours and wildlife we recognise existing millennia ago.

"If we project forward a similar timespan, we see a very uncertain future for the natural world of which we are part.”

