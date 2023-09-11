News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
A series of images released by North Yorkshire County Record Office celebrate life by the seasideA series of images released by North Yorkshire County Record Office celebrate life by the seaside
A series of images released by North Yorkshire County Record Office celebrate life by the seaside

IN PICTURES: North Yorkshire County Record Office uncover spectacular images of the Scarborough of yesteryear

Archivists from North Yorkshire County Record Office have uncovered a series of images that show what holidays were like of the Yorkshire coast in days gone by.
By Louise French
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST

As summer draws to a close for another year, hopefully many of us will be able to look back on happy holiday memories from the past few months.

Many of those memories will revolve around the seaside, whether that is North Yorkshire’s gorgeous coastline or elsewhere.

One thing is clear, the lure of sea and sand is eternal. We have always liked to beside the seaside.

The archive images on this page are among more than 6,500 available at the County Record Office.

If you have any further information about any of the images on this page, the county’s archivists would be keen to hear about it, email [email protected]

The Corner Café, North Bay, Scarborough, in the 1920s.

1. Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside!

The Corner Café, North Bay, Scarborough, in the 1920s. Photo: County Record Office

Photo Sales
A humorous Whitby postcard from the 1960s.

2. Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside!

A humorous Whitby postcard from the 1960s. Photo: County Record Office

Photo Sales
Saltburn Pier in the 1950s or 1960s.

3. Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside!

Saltburn Pier in the 1950s or 1960s. Photo: County Record Office

Photo Sales
A Punch and Judy show at Scarborough during the Edwardian period.

4. Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside!

A Punch and Judy show at Scarborough during the Edwardian period. Photo: County Record Office

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughNorth Yorkshire