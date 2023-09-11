IN PICTURES: North Yorkshire County Record Office uncover spectacular images of the Scarborough of yesteryear
Archivists from North Yorkshire County Record Office have uncovered a series of images that show what holidays were like of the Yorkshire coast in days gone by.
By Louise French
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
As summer draws to a close for another year, hopefully many of us will be able to look back on happy holiday memories from the past few months.
Many of those memories will revolve around the seaside, whether that is North Yorkshire’s gorgeous coastline or elsewhere.
One thing is clear, the lure of sea and sand is eternal. We have always liked to beside the seaside.
The archive images on this page are among more than 6,500 available at the County Record Office.
If you have any further information about any of the images on this page, the county’s archivists would be keen to hear about it, email [email protected]
