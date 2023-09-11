IN PICTURES: North Yorkshire County Record Office uncover spectacular images of the Scarborough of yesteryear

Archivists from North Yorkshire County Record Office have uncovered a series of images that show what holidays were like of the Yorkshire coast in days gone by.

As summer draws to a close for another year, hopefully many of us will be able to look back on happy holiday memories from the past few months.

Many of those memories will revolve around the seaside, whether that is North Yorkshire’s gorgeous coastline or elsewhere.

One thing is clear, the lure of sea and sand is eternal. We have always liked to beside the seaside.

The archive images on this page are among more than 6,500 available at the County Record Office.

If you have any further information about any of the images on this page, the county’s archivists would be keen to hear about it, email [email protected]

The Corner Café, North Bay, Scarborough, in the 1920s.

A humorous Whitby postcard from the 1960s.

Saltburn Pier in the 1950s or 1960s.