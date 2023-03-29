News you can trust since 1882
Organiser Mrs Marsden, Thomas and pen pal Maureen Ellis.

IN PICTURES: Northstead Primary School invite Pen Pals to watch Mary Poppins performance

Northstead Primary School, in Scarborough, invited their Pen Pals to the school this week.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST

The primary school restarted their pen pal project in October last year, in memory of Alison Easton who originally ran the project before Covid.

30 pupils in Year Five have been writing to 30 Age UK Older People in the scheme, and the children invited their pen pals along to the school where they put a short performance of Mary Poppins on.

They performed three songs from the film, then showed their school work to their pen pals.

Tea and cake was served, which were kindly donated by Tesco on Castle Road.

The day was a great success and everyone involved had a lovely time.

Pupils showed their school work to their Age UK pen pals.

Pupils showed their school work to their Age UK pen pals. Photo: Richard Ponter

There are 30 Year Five pupils who have a Age UK pen pal.

There are 30 Year Five pupils who have a Age UK pen pal. Photo: Richard Ponter

Pupils and staff got to show their school work to their pen pals.

Pupils and staff got to show their school work to their pen pals. Photo: Richard Ponter

The pupils and pen pals got to share cake together.

The pupils and pen pals got to share cake together. Photo: Richard Ponter

