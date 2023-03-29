IN PICTURES: Northstead Primary School invite Pen Pals to watch Mary Poppins performance

Northstead Primary School, in Scarborough, invited their Pen Pals to the school this week.

The primary school restarted their pen pal project in October last year, in memory of Alison Easton who originally ran the project before Covid.

30 pupils in Year Five have been writing to 30 Age UK Older People in the scheme, and the children invited their pen pals along to the school where they put a short performance of Mary Poppins on.

They performed three songs from the film, then showed their school work to their pen pals.

Tea and cake was served, which were kindly donated by Tesco on Castle Road.

The day was a great success and everyone involved had a lovely time.

