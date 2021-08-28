In pictures: Olly Murs at The Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
Olly Murs proved why Scarborough Open Air Theatre is one of his favourite venues as he delivered another great show in Scarborough last night.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:33 am
Updated
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:38 am
“Scarbados, it’s good to be back!” the chart-topper declared as he took to the stage.
Olly then delighted a packed arena with a hit-packed set which included Moves, Wrapped Up, Feel The Same, Dear Darlin, Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight.
He also played the Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline in memory of his friend, the TV and radio presenter Caroline Flack, who died last year.
This was Olly’s third time headlining Scarborough OAT.