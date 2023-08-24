IN PICTURES: Olly Murs delights sell-out crowd at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre
It was the fourth time the former X-Factor star and chart topper had headlined the UK’s largest outdoor theatre after previous sell-out shows in 2013, 2017 and 2021.
And Olly certainly did not disappoint another capacity 8,000 crowd as he gave his adoring fans a hit-packed show which is part of his 2023 Marry Me UK Tour.
Taking to the stage to Marry Me and a cover of Elton John’s I’m Still Standing, Olly continued with Best Night Of Your Life, I Found Her, Dear Darlin’, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight before returning to the stage for an encore of Troublemaker.
Olly told the crowd: “I absolutely love it here - hello Scarbados!”
He was supported on the night by Scouting For Girls who delivered a high energy set including such hits She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t A Love Song.