Selection of Richard Ponter's favourite Bridlington photos of 2024.

IN PICTURES: our look back at some of the best Bridlington photos of 2024

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST
From steampunks to kites, there has been plenty going on in and around Bridlington this past year.

Freelance photographer Richard Ponter chooses a selection of his favourite pictures of the year.

Yorkshire Day at Sewerby Hall - flat cap throwing with Marie Gascoigne, Cllr Linda Bayram and Robert Chester keeping an eye on the record. picture: Richard Ponter

Yorkshire Day at Sewerby Hall - flat cap throwing with Marie Gascoigne, Cllr Linda Bayram and Robert Chester keeping an eye on the record. picture: Richard Ponter

Roll up! All the fun of Bridlington Fair. picture: Richard Ponter

Roll up! All the fun of Bridlington Fair. picture: Richard Ponter

Bridlington Mayor Rik Arrand with Liam Dealtry, East Riding Vice Chairman, having fun. picture: Richard Ponter

Bridlington Mayor Rik Arrand with Liam Dealtry, East Riding Vice Chairman, having fun. picture: Richard Ponter

Treats galore at Bridlington Food Festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Treats galore at Bridlington Food Festival. picture: Richard Ponter

