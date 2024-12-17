IN PICTURES: our look back at some of the best Bridlington photos of 2024

Freelance photographer Richard Ponter chooses a selection of his favourite pictures of the year.
1. Bridlington pictures of the year
Yorkshire Day at Sewerby Hall - flat cap throwing with Marie Gascoigne, Cllr Linda Bayram and Robert Chester keeping an eye on the record. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Bridlington pictures of the year
Roll up! All the fun of Bridlington Fair. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Bridlington pictures of the year
Bridlington Mayor Rik Arrand with Liam Dealtry, East Riding Vice Chairman, having fun. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Bridlington pictures of the year
Treats galore at Bridlington Food Festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
