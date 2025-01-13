IN PICTURES: Paddington statue unveiled in East Ayton in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The sculpture has been funded by the proceeds of last year’s Scarecrow Trail and has been created in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and in honour of the King’s coronation.

The fabulous creation in the work of Karl Barker chainsaw carver from Yorkshire Carving.

Mr Barker, who lives near Pickering, is well known in the area for his stunning pieces, and a number of his works of art may be seen around the pond and woodland in Thornton-le-Dale.

Mr Barker said: “Making Paddington has been a lovely project to be part of and I’m proud to have my artwork in the local community.

“Paddington was made from a sequoia that had to be felled for safety reasons, so it is great to have given it another life and have him placed in an area that can be enjoyed by many.”

Ayton Jubilee Committee member Christine Bailey said: “The statue has been carved in the memory of the Queen and the King’s coronation.

“It has taken almost a year to find somewhere to place it. We had wanted to place it near the main roads, so everybody could see, but the council said no, so we’ve unveiled him in a new location on Castlegate.

“It’s on a lovely little green, with two seats, overlooking the castle,” said Chris.

“Paddington is stood on his suitcase and there is a brass plaque which reads: “In memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

The Jubilee Committee chose Paddington for the sculpture after the Queen was filmed having tea with him during her reign.

“We thought it would appeal to everybody,” said Chris. “Old and young alike. Hopefully it will last forever.”

Over 1,000 people from Scarborough and the surrounding area visited the Scarecrow trail in 2024.

After the sculpture was unveiled the assembled guests celebrated in the most appropriate way they could think of - with tea and marmalade sandwiches.

