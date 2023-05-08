IN PICTURES: Parties continue across the borough as Scarborough celebrates the Coronation
People in Scarborough have continued to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics and parties being held across the borough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 8th May 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:56 BST
Photographer Richard Ponter visited events in Wykeham, Sherburn, Seamer and Ayton to capture images from a day which will live long in the memory of all those who attended.
If you held your own celebrations, we’d love to share your pictures from the day – email them to [email protected]
