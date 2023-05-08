News you can trust since 1882
Coronation Sunday in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: Parties continue across the borough as Scarborough celebrates the Coronation

People in Scarborough have continued to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics and parties being held across the borough.

By Louise Perrin
Published 8th May 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:56 BST

Photographer Richard Ponter visited events in Wykeham, Sherburn, Seamer and Ayton to capture images from a day which will live long in the memory of all those who attended.

If you held your own celebrations, we’d love to share your pictures from the day – email them to [email protected]

Guests enjoy the Big Coronation Picnic in West Ayton

1. Coronation Sunday in Scarborough

Guests enjoy the Big Coronation Picnic in West Ayton Photo: Richard Ponter

Facepainting fun

2. Coronation Party at The Mayfield in Seamer

Facepainting fun Photo: Richard Ponter

Guests enjoy the Big Coronation Picnic in West Ayton

3. Coronation Sunday in Scarborough

Guests enjoy the Big Coronation Picnic in West Ayton Photo: Richard Ponter

Great live music at the Mayfield

4. Coronation Party at The Mayfield in Seamer

Great live music at the Mayfield Photo: Richard Ponter

