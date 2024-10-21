Running fun in the rain at the McCain fun run along Scarborough seafront.Running fun in the rain at the McCain fun run along Scarborough seafront.
Running fun in the rain at the McCain fun run along Scarborough seafront.

IN PICTURES: People of all ages brave the rain and cold in McCain 5K fun run

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:15 BST
People of all ages – including many youngsters – braved the rain and the cold as they took on the McCain 5K fun run in Scarborough on Sunday October 20.

Our photographer Richard Ponter captured the action on camera.

A good turn out for the fun run in Scarborough.

1. Scarborough Fun Run 2024

A good turn out for the fun run in Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Youngsters braving the downpours.

2. Scarborough Fun Run 2024

Youngsters braving the downpours. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Smiling despite the rain.

3. Scarborough Fun Run 2024

Smiling despite the rain. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A youngster heading to the finish line!

4. Scarborough Fun Run 2024

A youngster heading to the finish line! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:McCainScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice