News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
N-Dubz performed at the Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.N-Dubz performed at the Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.
N-Dubz performed at the Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: Photos as Scarborough Open Air Theatre hosts N-Dubz concert

Hip-hop trio N-Dubz made a triumphant return to the Yorkshire coast last night (July 20) as they headlined Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:32 BST

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer delivered a crowd pleasing set kicking off the night with Ouch and Defeat You, playing hit after hit before ending the night on MOBO award-winning Playing With Fire.

Ever the slick act, Dappy didn't fail to bring the crowd into the show, throwing his mic to one fan so he could sing along during Girls and then jumping into the crowd to dance on the shoulders of fans during No Regrets.

Reality star and singer Wes Nelson was the special guest along with support from with DJs Makero and Mazer.

Fans enjoying their night as N-Dubz blast out some of their hits.

1. N-Dubz in Scarborough

Fans enjoying their night as N-Dubz blast out some of their hits. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Tulisa sings at the N-Dubz concert.

2. N-Dubz in Scarborough

Tulisa sings at the N-Dubz concert. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
N-Dubz fans on their way into the Scarborough concert.

3. N-Dubz in Scarborough

N-Dubz fans on their way into the Scarborough concert. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
N-Dubz's Scarborough gig went down well with their fans.

4. N-Dubz in Scarborough

N-Dubz's Scarborough gig went down well with their fans. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:DappyYorkshire