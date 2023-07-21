IN PICTURES: Photos as Scarborough Open Air Theatre hosts N-Dubz concert

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer delivered a crowd pleasing set kicking off the night with Ouch and Defeat You, playing hit after hit before ending the night on MOBO award-winning Playing With Fire.

Ever the slick act, Dappy didn't fail to bring the crowd into the show, throwing his mic to one fan so he could sing along during Girls and then jumping into the crowd to dance on the shoulders of fans during No Regrets.