IN PICTURES: Photos as Scarborough Open Air Theatre hosts N-Dubz concert
Hip-hop trio N-Dubz made a triumphant return to the Yorkshire coast last night (July 20) as they headlined Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:32 BST
Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer delivered a crowd pleasing set kicking off the night with Ouch and Defeat You, playing hit after hit before ending the night on MOBO award-winning Playing With Fire.
Ever the slick act, Dappy didn't fail to bring the crowd into the show, throwing his mic to one fan so he could sing along during Girls and then jumping into the crowd to dance on the shoulders of fans during No Regrets.
Reality star and singer Wes Nelson was the special guest along with support from with DJs Makero and Mazer.
