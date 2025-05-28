From shots of the sparkling sea, to visitors basking in the glorious sunshine, Bridlington has looked wonderful this spring.
Check out the fantastic photos below!
1. Spring in Bridlington
Pictured are Peter Barlow, Kathryn Waller, and daughter Steph Waller, along with dog Oliver from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, enjoying the quiteness and the glorious weather. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Spring in Bridlington
A man cools his dog in the small paddling pool along the Princess Mary Promenade. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Spring in Bridlington
A lady walks her dogs along the South Shore Beach. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 1st May 2025. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Spring in Bridlington
People enjoying the warm weather whilst visiting the seafront. Photo: James Hardisty
