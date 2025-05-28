Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Photos of Bridlington in the stunning spring sunshine

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:38 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos taken of the beautiful weather that Bridlington has enjoyed recently.

From shots of the sparkling sea, to visitors basking in the glorious sunshine, Bridlington has looked wonderful this spring.

Pictured are Peter Barlow, Kathryn Waller, and daughter Steph Waller, along with dog Oliver from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, enjoying the quiteness and the glorious weather.

1. Spring in Bridlington

Pictured are Peter Barlow, Kathryn Waller, and daughter Steph Waller, along with dog Oliver from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, enjoying the quiteness and the glorious weather. Photo: James Hardisty

A man cools his dog in the small paddling pool along the Princess Mary Promenade.

2. Spring in Bridlington

A man cools his dog in the small paddling pool along the Princess Mary Promenade. Photo: James Hardisty

A lady walks her dogs along the South Shore Beach. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 1st May 2025.

3. Spring in Bridlington

A lady walks her dogs along the South Shore Beach. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 1st May 2025. Photo: James Hardisty

People enjoying the warm weather whilst visiting the seafront.

4. Spring in Bridlington

People enjoying the warm weather whilst visiting the seafront. Photo: James Hardisty

