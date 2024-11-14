Scarborough area new school starters.Scarborough area new school starters.
IN PICTURES: Photos of new primary school starters from across the Scarborough area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:42 GMT
It's that time of year again - children are back in the classroom after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the first time.

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this week’s edition (Thursday, November 14) of the Scarborough News featuring youngsters at primary schools in the Scarborough area.

Overdale School class 1 new starters.

Overdale School class 1 new starters. Photo: submitted

New starters at Snainton School.

New starters at Snainton School. Photo: submitted

West Heslerton School new starters.

West Heslerton School new starters. Photo: submitted

Brompton and Sawdon School reception class.

Brompton and Sawdon School reception class. Photo: submitted

