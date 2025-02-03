IN PICTURES: Picturing Pride exhibition opens at Scarborough Art Gallery

The evocative new exhibition, created by photographer Aidan Brooks, features a vibrant collection of portraits, captured during Scarborough Pride 2024.

Each portrait tells a unique story, celebrating individuality and pride, while showcasing the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ identities in Scarborough.

Mr Brooks said: “Society has a way of concerning us with labels and assumptions. My hope is for everyone to take back their space and proudly own who they are.”

As a centrepiece of LGBTQ+ History Month, Picturing Pride underscores the importance of visibility and representation.

The exhibition sets the stage for the next big event on the Scarborough Pride calendar: Scarborough Pride 2025, which will take place on Saturday, September 13.

Each year, Scarborough Pride’s main event welcomes 3,000 people through the doors of Scarborough Spa as it is transformed into Pride HQ for the day

George Wakely, Chair of Scarborough Pride, said “Picturing Pride is more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of who we are and how far we’ve come.

“It highlights the beauty of our community and reminds us why Pride is so important, not just in September, or in Pride Month, but all year round.

“LGBTQ+ History Month is an important time to remember members of the LGBTQ+ community who fought hard and suffered injustice and prejudices for us to be able to be as open and proud as we are today.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 26, at Scarborough Art Gallery.

For opening times and more information visit: https://scarboroughmuseumsandgalleries.org.uk/visit/scarborough-art-gallery/.

For more information on Scarborough Pride, follow their Instagram @scarborough.pride or head to www.scarboroughpride.co.uk.

