IN PICTURES: Planet Circus OMG! returns to Scarborough for the summer season

Planet Circus OMG! returns to Scarborough with a sensational show guaranteed to entertain the whole family.

The show features acts from across the globe including the beautiful Jenny Glowacki on her cloud-swing with her amazing trapeze skills

Also featured is Iran and his highly -skilled juggling act who brings his performance to the UK for the first time.

Timea is Hungary's finest foot juggler, performs foot juggling in a beautiful harmonic way, while Krisztian, also from Hungary, will wow audiences with his German wheel act, accompanied by the beautiful Kelly.

Once again, the Wheel of Death will be spinning high in the roof of the big top with Victor and the sensational Emilia Pavlov doing their usual terrifying but exhilarating tricks.

Talented Bulgarian duo Stefaneli bring their fascinating quick-change act into the ring, along with their sensational spaceship performance which will float through the air and stun spectators as they watch in amazement.

The Globe Of Speed also returns with the incredible FMX team hitting speeds of 70mph above the crowd’s heads!

Planet Circus OMG! will hold daily shows in the big top on Filey Road until Sunday, September 10.

To find out more or to book tickets visit www.planetcircusomg.com.

