IN PICTURES: Poet Wilfred Owen's blue plaque renewed at Clifton Hotel in Scarborough

Owen is widely acknowledged as one of the great poets of the WW1, and his poem ‘Anthem for Doomed Youth’ stands as a memorial to those who died in the First World War.

In November 2017, 2nd Lt Owen was stationed at Scarborough with the 5th (Reserve) battalion of his regiment the ‘Manchesters’.

The battalion was stationed at the nearby Burniston Barracks, with the 70 or more officers stationed at the then Clarence Gardens Hotel.

It is also believed that Owen wrote several of his poems in the hotel’s five-windowed turret where he had two wartime luxuries, a comfortable bed and a coal fire.

The unveiling of the new plaque took place at a short ceremony on Monday, November 4.

Wilfred Owen scholar, Dr Paul Elsam, paid tribute to the poet at the unveiling.

He said: “It was quite a poignant ceremony, with a good mix of ages in attendance including around 10 A-Level student from Bridlington School.

“Owen wrote some of his best known poems at the Clifton and I chose to read one which I am certain was written at the hotel, The Calls.

“The Calls described the various calls he could hear from his window, including the foghorn at dawn, and the feeling of pressure to go back to fight.”

Owen returned to active service, but was killed in action during an unsuccessful British attempt to bridge the Sambre Canal, near the French village of Ors, on November 4 1918, one week before the end of the war.

He was 25.

Dr Elsam said: “After he died, they found on him a postcard from Scarborough with a picture of St Mary’s Church on it.

“If you work it out, you can see that it is the church with Paradise in front of it, and I like to think that he thought: ‘If I am killed in battle then at least when I died I was close to Paradise.’”

Owen’s description of his time in Scarborough can be found in his Collected letters (ed. Harold Owen and John Bell, 1967).

