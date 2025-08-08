Power Dance Company are ready for their showplaceholder image
Power Dance Company are ready for their show

IN PICTURES: Power Dance Company to perform 'Clique' at Scarborough YMCA

By Louise French
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
Power Dance Company are set to bring their energetic dance style to Scarborough’s YMCA Theatre on the weekend of August 16/17.

The highly successful troupe is preparing to take to the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable performances.

The talented bunch compete all over the country, most recently at The Sands in Mablethorpe where between them they brought home 57 trophies having won first, second and third places in all routines.

Power Dance’s latest offering – Clique – will be a spectacular showcase of local talent, passion, and pure dance power!

Proud supporter Sophie Wilkinson said: “They’re all absolutely incredible, their dedication is unbelievable.

"They literally do not stop – they’ve only had about a week off all year!”

Power Dance Principle, Lotty Blanchard said: “We specialise in Commercial, but during the week hold 36 classes ranging from ballet, tap, disco and freestyle to musical theatre jazz, contemporary and lyrical.

"We also do acro, street, hip hop and technic.

"Children start from the age of three and we have girls up to the age of 21 still dancing.

"The standard of their performances is absolutely unbelievable, and they deliver the results every time we compete.”

Clique takes place at 1pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday August 16 and 17.

Tickets are available online at ymcatheatre.uk or from the YMCA Theatre box office.

Snow White & the Seven Thugs ready to perform their commercial number

1. Power Dance Company

Snow White & the Seven Thugs ready to perform their commercial number Photo: Lotty Blanchard

Abracadabra! - Shine set to sparkle with their jazz number

2. Power Dance Company

Abracadabra! - Shine set to sparkle with their jazz number Photo: Lotty Blanchard

Brave ready for their modern French themed number called Derniere Danse

3. Power Dance Company

Brave ready for their modern French themed number called Derniere Danse Photo: Lotty Blanchard

Fierce strike a pose prior to performing jazz piece Vogue

4. Power Dance Company

Fierce strike a pose prior to performing jazz piece Vogue Photo: Lotty Blanchard

