IN PICTURES: Power Dance Company to perform 'Clique' at Scarborough YMCA

The highly successful troupe is preparing to take to the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable performances.

The talented bunch compete all over the country, most recently at The Sands in Mablethorpe where between them they brought home 57 trophies having won first, second and third places in all routines.

Power Dance’s latest offering – Clique – will be a spectacular showcase of local talent, passion, and pure dance power!

Proud supporter Sophie Wilkinson said: “They’re all absolutely incredible, their dedication is unbelievable.

"They literally do not stop – they’ve only had about a week off all year!”

Power Dance Principle, Lotty Blanchard said: “We specialise in Commercial, but during the week hold 36 classes ranging from ballet, tap, disco and freestyle to musical theatre jazz, contemporary and lyrical.

"We also do acro, street, hip hop and technic.

"Children start from the age of three and we have girls up to the age of 21 still dancing.

"The standard of their performances is absolutely unbelievable, and they deliver the results every time we compete.”

Clique takes place at 1pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday August 16 and 17.

Tickets are available online at ymcatheatre.uk or from the YMCA Theatre box office.

