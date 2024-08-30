IN PICTURES: Powerhouse singer Becky Hill delivers knockout show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Just a few hours after latest single Indestructible was released, a collaboration with Andy C, Hill performed more than 20 songs during a 90-minute set.

Kicking off with True Colours, from recent album Believe Me Now?, the dance-pop songstress performed hit after hit and the crowd loved it.

Warming them up with first ever Number One hit Gecko mashed up with Gotta Get Through This and then segueing perfectly into Crazy What Love Can Do, the BRIT Award winner had the crowd bouncing as she went on to perform favourites including Piece of Me, False Alarm and Disconnect.

Addressing the crowd, Hill said: “Scarborough, thank you so much for coming out tonight, it’s so beautiful to see you all.

“Last time I was here was with Pete Tong and the Ibiza Classics show and here I am with my own show and you guys have sold it out.

“Cost of living is so brutal so it humbles me to see 8,000 of you spending your cash.

"Thank you for supporting live music.”

Hill jumped into the crowd for Indestructible before returning to the stage for One Track Mind with guest singer Rileasa.

A trio of crowd pleasers ended the spectacular night with My Heart Goes, Wish You Well and the anthemic Remember.

Supporting Hill was drum and bass musician Issey Cross.

Next up at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre is the final show of the season with pop punk chart toppers Busted, on August 31.

Visit www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more.

1 . Becky Hill at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Singer songwriter Becky Hill performs in the crowd! Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Becky Hill at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans looking forward to the gig. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Becky Hill at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans ready for a great night's entertainment. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales