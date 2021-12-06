Carol Stocks views the decorations on a Christmas tree. 215083e

In pictures: Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Villagers in Robin Hood's Bay turned back the clock this weekend as they celebrated Victorian Weekend.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:51 pm

Here are some of photographer Richard Ponter's pictures from the event.

1. Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Keith Harrison rings a bell. 215083a

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Andy and Kimberley Moore take a stroll on the beach. 215083b

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Debbie Priest and Sharon Riley take in the scenery. 215083d

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Lord and Lady Lisa and Gavin Eagleton Muir walking through the street. 215083c

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3