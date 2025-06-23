Pendulum played live at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, with support from Normandie. pictures: Cuffe & Taylorplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Rock icons Pendulum swing into action at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Electronic rock icons Pendulum treated their fans to an explosive show on another great night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

The chart-topping Australian band lit the touch paper as soon as they walked on stage at the venue – launching the show with the incendiary Napalm, Save The Cat, Propane Nightmares and Come Alive.

Nothing For Free, Silent Spinner, Halo, Archangel and Witchcraft continued a high octane evening before the venue went wild as Pendulum delivered their monster 2005 hit Tarantula.

Acclaimed Swedish rockers Normandie brilliantly opened the night.

Coming up next in the 2025 concert series are Snow Patrol and Freya Ridings on June 27, while The Human League plus Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange perform on June 28.

Fans of Pendulum enjoying the show. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

1. Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans of Pendulum enjoying the show. picture: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Fans enjoying the pendulum show in Scarborough. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

2. Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the pendulum show in Scarborough. picture: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Pendulum light up the stage. picture: Cuffe & Taylor.

3. Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Pendulum light up the stage. picture: Cuffe & Taylor. Photo: submitted

Another great night at the OAT. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

4. Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Another great night at the OAT. picture: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

