IN PICTURES: Rock icons Pendulum swing into action at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The chart-topping Australian band lit the touch paper as soon as they walked on stage at the venue – launching the show with the incendiary Napalm, Save The Cat, Propane Nightmares and Come Alive.

Nothing For Free, Silent Spinner, Halo, Archangel and Witchcraft continued a high octane evening before the venue went wild as Pendulum delivered their monster 2005 hit Tarantula.

Acclaimed Swedish rockers Normandie brilliantly opened the night.

Coming up next in the 2025 concert series are Snow Patrol and Freya Ridings on June 27, while The Human League plus Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange perform on June 28.

Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans of Pendulum enjoying the show.

Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Fans enjoying the pendulum show in Scarborough.

Pendulum at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Pendulum light up the stage.