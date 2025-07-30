Ryedale Show 2025placeholder image
Ryedale Show 2025

IN PICTURES: Ryedale Show returns to Duncombe Park

By Louise French
Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
Ryedale Show returned to Duncombe Park this July, 60 years after it was last held at the venue.

Visitors from far and wide flocked to the show which has traditionally been held on the last Tuesday of July at Welburn Park in Kirkbymoorside.

The show was established in 1855 and is a traditional agricultural show renowned for its very high standard of entries in all sections and trade stands that attend in ever growing numbers each year.

It is one of the largest competitive displays of livestock and rural crafts in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for Ryedale Show said on its Facebook page: “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us today - for supporting the show and for contributing to such a magical day.

“What a fantastic Show - amazing exhibitors, a great crowd of lovely people, perfect weather and a gorgeous setting.”

Ryedale Show 2026 is scheduled for July 28 2026.

Lissia Marsh with her Mini Shetland Pony at the show

1. Ryedale Show 2025

Lissia Marsh with her Mini Shetland Pony at the show Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Produce Secretary Jo Dowson viewing some of the display flowers

2. Ryedale Show 2025

Produce Secretary Jo Dowson viewing some of the display flowers Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Harriet Townend working during the show

3. Ryedale Show 2025

Harriet Townend working during the show Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Tractors exhibited

4. Ryedale Show 2025

Tractors exhibited Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireFacebook
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice