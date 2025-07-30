Visitors from far and wide flocked to the show which has traditionally been held on the last Tuesday of July at Welburn Park in Kirkbymoorside.

The show was established in 1855 and is a traditional agricultural show renowned for its very high standard of entries in all sections and trade stands that attend in ever growing numbers each year.

It is one of the largest competitive displays of livestock and rural crafts in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for Ryedale Show said on its Facebook page: “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us today - for supporting the show and for contributing to such a magical day.

“What a fantastic Show - amazing exhibitors, a great crowd of lovely people, perfect weather and a gorgeous setting.”

Ryedale Show 2026 is scheduled for July 28 2026.

Lissia Marsh with her Mini Shetland Pony at the show

Produce Secretary Jo Dowson viewing some of the display flowers

Harriet Townend working during the show