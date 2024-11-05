Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walkplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Saint Catherine's Hospice turns up the heat with fundraising fire walk in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:11 BST
On Friday November 1, 22 brave participants walked barefoot over hot embers to raise funds for patient care at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Originally postponed due to the weather from Saturday October 12, the night was a great success, with a Firey menu in Flavours Bistro, and a raffle and quiz keeping spectators entertained before they cheered on the fire walkers.

Jenna Beavan from Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in the evening, from the walkers and spectators to our generous event sponsor Heatsource Direct who made this event possible.

“We are awaiting everyone’s generous sponsorship and there is still time to donate to the Fire Walk 2024 Justgiving campaign at Saint Catherine's Fire Walk 2024 - JustGiving

Cheering on the participants

1. Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk

Cheering on the participants Photo: Richard Ponter

Lighting the fire

2. Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk

Lighting the fire Photo: Richard Ponter

Preparing for the walk

3. Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk

Preparing for the walk Photo: Richard Ponter

The fire burns down

4. Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk

The fire burns down Photo: Richard Ponter

