IN PICTURES: Saint Catherine's Hospice turns up the heat with fundraising fire walk in Scarborough

Originally postponed due to the weather from Saturday October 12, the night was a great success, with a Firey menu in Flavours Bistro, and a raffle and quiz keeping spectators entertained before they cheered on the fire walkers.

Jenna Beavan from Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in the evening, from the walkers and spectators to our generous event sponsor Heatsource Direct who made this event possible.

“We are awaiting everyone’s generous sponsorship and there is still time to donate to the Fire Walk 2024 Justgiving campaign at Saint Catherine's Fire Walk 2024 - JustGiving”

Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk Cheering on the participants

Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk Lighting the fire

Saint Catherine's Hospice Fire Walk Preparing for the walk