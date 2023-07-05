IN PICTURES: Scandinavian marching bands return to the streets of Scarborough
Bringing music and colour to the streets, this was the first year that they have been evident in significant numbers since before the Covid pandemic.
English émigre to Norway, William Roberts, conductor with Østre Bærum Skolekorps commented: “We were delighted to spend our summer tour this year in Scarborough.
"There were many highlights, none more so than our enjoyable musical opportunities”.
Østre Bærum performed at Scarborough Castle to an impromptu audience of over 100 visiting schoolchildren from both Ossett, near Wakefield and Northampton.
Two of the bands also took part in the Armed Forces Day events in commencing the day’s activities with a parade, prior to the air display by the RAF.
The music festival was co-ordinated by educational organisation Club England who are marking their 55th anniversary this year of bringing Scandinavian schoolchildren to the town.