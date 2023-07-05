News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Scandinavian marching bands return to the streets of Scarborough

Scarborough’s town centre has once again reverberated to the sight and sound of Norwegian school brass bands.
By Patrick Argent
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Bringing music and colour to the streets, this was the first year that they have been evident in significant numbers since before the Covid pandemic.

English émigre to Norway, William Roberts, conductor with Østre Bærum Skolekorps commented: “We were delighted to spend our summer tour this year in Scarborough.

"There were many highlights, none more so than our enjoyable musical opportunities”.

Østre Bærum performed at Scarborough Castle to an impromptu audience of over 100 visiting schoolchildren from both Ossett, near Wakefield and Northampton.

Two of the bands also took part in the Armed Forces Day events in commencing the day’s activities with a parade, prior to the air display by the RAF.

The music festival was co-ordinated by educational organisation Club England who are marking their 55th anniversary this year of bringing Scandinavian schoolchildren to the town.

The conductor of Hustadvika leads his band

1. Return of the Scandinavian marching bands

The conductor of Hustadvika leads his band Photo: Richard Ponter


Street concert with Hustadvika Skolekorps

2. Return of the Scandinavian marching bands

Street concert with Hustadvika Skolekorps Photo: Richard Ponter


Grefsen Skolekorps from Oslo marching in the town centre

3. Return of the Scandinavian marching bands

Grefsen Skolekorps from Oslo marching in the town centre Photo: Richard Ponter


Grefsen Skolekorps in Westborough

4. Return of the Scandinavian marching bands

Grefsen Skolekorps in Westborough Photo: Richard Ponter


