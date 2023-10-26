News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal launches at the Brunswick Centre

The Royal British Legion Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal has been launched at a special event at the Brunswick Centre.
By Louise French
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:42 BST

The event coincided with the launch of the National Poppy Appeal

Mathew O’Brien, Chair of Scarborough Royal British Legion, led proceedings and Parade Marshall, Steve Jewell BEM led the parade of Standards down the escalator to the stirring tune of the Royal British Legion March.

Acts of Remembrance were carried out with guest bugler, Thomas Clayton of the Boys Brigade playing the Last Post and Reveille. The Chair and Vice Chair, Peter Parkinson recited the Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph respectively.

Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Andrew Pindar, DL OBE presented the branch’s anniversary pennant to Standard Bearer, Bill Parkinson, while certificates of appreciation were presented to a number of volunteers who had achieved significant milestones.

The Deputy Lieutenant then made a speech which included words of appreciation for the work of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families and to the Legion and its volunteers.

On declaring the appeal ‘Launched’ the National Anthem brought proceedings to a close.

Mrs Ros Fox, Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal and Fundraising organiser, said: “Every poppy shows you care about the lives of our armed forces community. Without our partners, volunteers and the wider public we wouldn’t be able to continue to support the serving and ex-serving men and women of our armed forces and their families.

Standard bearers descend

1. Poppy Appeal launch at the Brunswick Centre

Standard bearers descend Photo: Richard Ponter

The standard bearers make their way from the escalator

2. Poppy Appeal launch at the Brunswick Centre

The standard bearers make their way from the escalator Photo: Richard Ponter

Matthew O'Brien addresses the assembled audience

3. Poppy Appeal launch at The Brunswick

Matthew O'Brien addresses the assembled audience Photo: Richard Ponter

Paying their respects

4. Poppy Appeal launch at the Brunswick Centre

Paying their respects Photo: Richard Ponter

