The launch of an exciting new Christmas light show saw Scarborough and Whitby spectacularly lit up at the weekend.

The stunning show saw laser beams from Scarborough Lighthouse, Whitby Abbey, Flamborough’s Chalk Tower, Spurn Lighthouse visitor center and Withernsea Lighthouse, with a special lighting and laser show at Scarborough Castle and Lighthouse.

If you missed the lasers, don't despair – the shows will be next taking place from 7pm until 9.30pm on December 9 and 10, with spectators from up to 25 miles expected to be able to see the lasers on a clear night.

The four-night spectacle has been funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID.Tony Gill, Managing Director of Polestar Productions, which has created the show, said it was a great way to highlight iconic landmarks along the coast and to celebrate Christmas.

“We believe it represents a first in creating a string of laser beacons stretching from Spurn to Whitby,” he added.

