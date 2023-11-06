IN PICTURES: Scarborough and Whitby treated to stunning Northern Lights show on Bonfire Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who run Astro Dog astronomy events at Dalby Forest, captured a stunning shot from Jackson’s Bay at Scarborough and said the display made for an incredible night.

"We took a quick test shot from our attic window and to our delight we captured aurora through the gaps in the cloud,” they said.

"We hadn't even reached astronomical darkness yet and the aurora was intense enough to be visible through the heavy cloud and light pollution, even in the nautical twilight skies.

Stunning Aurora Borealis over Scarborough's Jacksons Bay, near Scalby Mills.

"We quickly finished gathering our equipment together and zoomed outside up to the cliffs.

"On our way we saw so many fireworks and once we climbed up the cliffs, we were treated to amazing panoramic views of the sea, Jackson’s Bay, Scarborough’s North Bay and castle with fireworks firing off all around us.

"While the fireworks looked incredible, our main focus was the aurora,” they said.

"We quickly set up a few cameras and as soon as we did, we were capturing beautiful Aurora.

Northern Lights off Whitby, by Deborah McCarthy.

“Initially the skies were mostly covered by clouds.

"However, after a short while the clouds soon started to dissipate, and the skies began to clear.

"A beautiful blanket of stars began to emerge from behind the clouds, we were treated to views of constellations, asterisms, star clusters, several meteors and to add to this, the aurora burst into life lighting up the northern sky.

"You could even see the light from the aurora reflected in the sea.

Stunning Northern Lights off Whitby, by Deborah McCarthy.

“The greens, pinks and reds were clearly visible on camera and to the eye you could see a distinct glow along with faint colours and bright rays stretching up to the Plough, dancing left to right.

"It was mesmerising!"