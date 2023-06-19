News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Town Hall GardensScarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Town Hall Gardens
Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Town Hall Gardens

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony takes place at the Town Hall

A ceremony has taken place at Scarborough Town Hall to mark Armed Forces Day which takes place in the town this Saturday (June 24).
By Louise Perrin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

The ceremony took place in front of representatives from many branches of the armed forces, as well as Charter Mayor, John Ritchie and the Vice Chair of North Yorkshire County Council, Roberta Swiers.

A number of events are planned for Armed Forces Day in the town including aerial displays, parades and interactive stands for children.

Undefined: readMore
Standing to attention

1. Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Standing to attention Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Standard Bearers at the event

2. Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Standard Bearers at the event Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Town Crier makes an annoucement

3. Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony

The Town Crier makes an annoucement Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Many branches of the armed forces were represented

4. Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at The Town Hall Gardens . pic Richard Ponter

Many branches of the armed forces were represented Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:North Yorkshire County Council