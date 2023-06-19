IN PICTURES: Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony takes place at the Town Hall
A ceremony has taken place at Scarborough Town Hall to mark Armed Forces Day which takes place in the town this Saturday (June 24).
By Louise Perrin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST
The ceremony took place in front of representatives from many branches of the armed forces, as well as Charter Mayor, John Ritchie and the Vice Chair of North Yorkshire County Council, Roberta Swiers.
A number of events are planned for Armed Forces Day in the town including aerial displays, parades and interactive stands for children.
