IN PICTURES: Scarborough artists' work goes on display at Falsgrave Community Resource Centre

The Fig Tree Art Centre is the brainchild of the centre’s managers Andrew Stone and Maurice Feely.

Together, they have worked with a group of local artists to create a space for the promotion of art in the wider Scarborough, Filey and Whitby community.

Mr Stone said: “We officially brought art into the centre in July last year and started to establish a firm foundation for the launch this year.

“We will be concentrating on displaying the work of local artists, and anyone who wants to get involved can do so by messaging us on our Facebook page.

“We take 20% commission on works sold, and all of that is put back into the centre.”

The centre will host exhibitions and workshops throughout the year, as well as performers taking part in the Scarborough Fringe festival in June.

The art centre is also used as a conference and training facility, meaning that work exhibited there will be seen by thousands of people each year.

Falgrave Community Resource Centre and The Fig Tree Art Space are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

To find out more call 01723 374437 or email [email protected].

