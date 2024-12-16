In pictures: Scarborough businesses get into the festive spirit by unveiling their Christmas shop windows

Throughout the town, shop windows have been decorated in seasonal style, trimmed with a festive flourish.
It is part of the Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce Christmas Shop Window competition.
WINNERS
LARGE RETAILER W BOYES AND COMPANY
Joint winners: Independent retailer Electrodec, Victoria Road; Lilly’s Treasures, St Nicholas Street
ANIMATED WINDOW
Past Time Studio, Eastborough
MOST ORIGINAL ENTRY
Homebird House, St Helen’s Square
DIY STORES
Clock Handyman, Victoria Road
FASHION STORE
Cushion Flex, Westborough
PET RELATED
Falsgrave Pet Store
CHARITY ORGANISATION
Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, Dean Road
CHARITY SHOPS
Sue Ryder, Falsgrave
Charity Age, Ramshill
HAIRDRESSERS
Headstart, Aberdeen Walk
BARBERS
Chaps, Thomas Street
SPECIALIST FOOD
Let It Brie, Dean Road
The Royal Hotel
Here is a selection of photos featuring some of the Christmas creations.
All photos by Richard Ponter.
