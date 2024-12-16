In pictures: Scarborough businesses get into the festive spirit by unveiling their Christmas shop windows

By Dominic Brown
Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 10:10 BST
Businesses in Scarborough have been getting into the festive spirit as they welcome customers and visitors looking to do their Christmas shopping.

Throughout the town, shop windows have been decorated in seasonal style, trimmed with a festive flourish.

It is part of the Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce Christmas Shop Window competition.

WINNERS

LARGE RETAILER W BOYES AND COMPANY

Joint winners: Independent retailer Electrodec, Victoria Road; Lilly’s Treasures, St Nicholas Street

ANIMATED WINDOW

Past Time Studio, Eastborough

MOST ORIGINAL ENTRY

Homebird House, St Helen’s Square

DIY STORES

Clock Handyman, Victoria Road

FASHION STORE

Cushion Flex, Westborough

PET RELATED

Falsgrave Pet Store

CHARITY ORGANISATION

Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, Dean Road

CHARITY SHOPS

Sue Ryder, Falsgrave

Charity Age, Ramshill

HAIRDRESSERS

Headstart, Aberdeen Walk

BARBERS

Chaps, Thomas Street

SPECIALIST FOOD

Let It Brie, Dean Road

The Royal Hotel

Here is a selection of photos featuring some of the Christmas creations.

All photos by Richard Ponter.

Bjorn Cloggs welcoming customers

1. Christmas windows

Bjorn Cloggs welcoming customers Photo: Richard Ponter

Taking a walk on Bar Street

2. Christmas lights

Taking a walk on Bar Street Photo: Richard Ponter

Homebird House

3. Christmas windows

Homebird House Photo: Richard Ponter

The Train Shop

4. Christmas windows

The Train Shop Photo: Richard Ponter

