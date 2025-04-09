IN PICTURES: Scarborough Castle hosts fun-filled Easter Adventure Quest

Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough CastleEaster Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle
Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle

By Louise French
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
The team at Scarborough Castle are inviting old and young alike to join them for a fun-filled Easter Adventure Quest.

Visitors to the castle can crack the clues hidden around the grounds and those who are successful can expect to enjoy a delicious chocolate reward!

The quest runs every day of the school holidays and costs just £2 for each child to take part.

There’s no need to book the quest, simply pay when arriving at the site.

To find out more visit the Scarborough Castle website.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images of those who have completed the quest already.

Oonah, Atticus and dad, Matt, enjoy the Adventure Quest

Oonah, Atticus and dad, Matt, enjoy the Adventure Quest Photo: Richard Ponter

Looking for clues at Scarborough Castle

Looking for clues at Scarborough Castle Photo: Richard Ponter

Reuben and Imogen on their quest

Reuben and Imogen on their quest Photo: Richard Ponter

Matilda, Ian and Ned look for clues

Matilda, Ian and Ned look for clues Photo: Richard Ponter

