IN PICTURES: Scarborough Castle hosts fun-filled Easter Adventure Quest

Visitors to the castle can crack the clues hidden around the grounds and those who are successful can expect to enjoy a delicious chocolate reward!

The quest runs every day of the school holidays and costs just £2 for each child to take part.

There’s no need to book the quest, simply pay when arriving at the site.

To find out more visit the Scarborough Castle website.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images of those who have completed the quest already.

1 . Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle Oonah, Atticus and dad, Matt, enjoy the Adventure Quest

2 . Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle Looking for clues at Scarborough Castle

3 . Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle Reuben and Imogen on their quest