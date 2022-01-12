A crowd on the seafront watched as a 55-tonne crane lifted the two four-tonne carriages and chassis on to two lorries, to be taken to Rotherham for repairs and refurbishment.

The Central Tramway Company has been in Scarborough since 1881, and is one of the oldest in the country.

Helen Galvin, General Manager of the company, said: “The trams are being taken away for the first time ever, it’s a big deal for us losing the trams. We’ve had specialist engineers come in and they have separated the carriages from the chassis.

“The actual work is on the chassis, it’s going to be new. Whilst it’s in the workshop in Rotherham, they’re going to do work on the carriages as well.

“It’s a massive undertaking because for us. It’s our livelihood dangling in the air."

