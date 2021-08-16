The Scarborough Community Fair on Westborough. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Community Fair returns bigger and better than ever

After a year’s break due to the pandemic, Scarborough Community Fair came back bigger and better than ever at the weekend.

By Corinne Macdonald
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:57 pm
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:58 pm

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, took place along Westborough on Saturday and saw over 40 local charitable and voluntary organisations present stalls. Organiser Mike Wilkinson said: “It was a big success. We had our biggest turnout ever in the number of stalls.” Scarborough’s Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent, officially opened the event. For the first time ever the Rotary club were able to put on street entertainment for the shoppers after receiving support from the Yorkshire Coast BID. The Jelly Roll Jazz band and local guitarist Danny Firth provided a musical backdrop to the fair while at the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s stall people could see circus skills being practised. Mr Wilkerson added: “Town was buzzing, it was really, really busy. The Rotary stall sold two thirds in the first couple of hours. It was a really great event. Having missed out last year because of Covid, we were determined to make this year a special event and we succeeded with that.”

1. Scarborough Community Fair

The Scarborough Inner Wheel team raise a cheer at their stall.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

2. Scarborough Community Fair

Daughter and Dad having a great day out.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

3. Scarborough Community Fair

Greeting a furry assistant at the Northern Lights Therapy stall.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo

4. Scarborough Community Fair

Ready for a sale on the Poppy Appeal stall.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Buy photo
Rotary Club
