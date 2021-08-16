IN PICTURES: Scarborough Community Fair returns bigger and better than ever

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, took place along Westborough on Saturday and saw over 40 local charitable and voluntary organisations present stalls. Organiser Mike Wilkinson said: “It was a big success. We had our biggest turnout ever in the number of stalls.” Scarborough’s Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent, officially opened the event. For the first time ever the Rotary club were able to put on street entertainment for the shoppers after receiving support from the Yorkshire Coast BID. The Jelly Roll Jazz band and local guitarist Danny Firth provided a musical backdrop to the fair while at the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s stall people could see circus skills being practised. Mr Wilkerson added: “Town was buzzing, it was really, really busy. The Rotary stall sold two thirds in the first couple of hours. It was a really great event. Having missed out last year because of Covid, we were determined to make this year a special event and we succeeded with that.”