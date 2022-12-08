IN PICTURES: Scarborough dad’s magical winter wonderland lit up by 30,000 bulbs

A Scarborough electrician spent more than £10,000 on a magical display of Christmas lights with 30,000 bulbs to create a Santa's garden at his home.

Dad-of-two Nigel Watkinson, 56, first came up with the idea 21 years ago when he decorated a friend's garden with string lights and children could go into a greenhouse to meet Santa.

In the two decades since, he has spent around £500 a year on lights and raised around £20,000 for charity.

Nigel, who lives in Scarborough, spent an additional £700 on lights this year and was gifted more, which were worth the same, so 260 sets of lights will illuminate the garden.

This year's display is in memory of his dad, Brian, who died earlier this year aged 75.

The garden measures around 40m by 20m, and Nigel said his favourite moment is seeing people's reaction when they emerge from a side alley and set eyes on it with 2,000 people expected to visit this year.

This year EON have agreed to waive electricity bills for the month.

Nigel said: "I started putting them up in August.

"I work on it every weekend and had an opening last weekend for people who donated lights.

"It stays up until Christmas Eve and then I spend all of January taking them down.

"I've spent around £500 a year on lights for 21 years.

"I'm not allowed to have lights out the front.

"There are 30,000 LED lights and it probably costs around £100 a month.

"We're expecting 2,000 people.”

A model railway line has homemade lit-up Christmas trees beside it.

Nigel added: "I just love doing it.

"What gives me the biggest kick is seeing people walk out of the side alley.

"It opens up in front of them, everyone says 'wow' when they see it.

This year, cash will be donated to St Catherine's Hospice.

