IN PICTURES: Scarborough Fair returns to seaside town
Scarborough Fair has returned to the seaside town this week after three years.
The fair will be at William Street Coach Park until Saturday October 1, at 10.30pm.
There are fifty rides and attractions to choose from.
The fair has been coming to Scarborough for more than thirty years, but it recently had a two year break and hasn’t been in Scarborough since 2019.
It was cancelled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the “implications of the rule of six”.
The fair is brought to town by Roger Tuby and Son, who have been running fairground attractions in the UK for the last 150 years.
The current issue of The Scarborough News has money-saving vouchers for the fair.