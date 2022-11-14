IN PICTURES: Scarborough falls silent to remember those who gave their lives for their country

The service at Oliver's Mount was shrouded in fog but that didn’t prevent people attending in large numbers.

The commemorations were led by the vicar of St Mary's, the Rev Richard Walker who said: “It was one of the biggest we’ve had for while, it was very well attended by military, children in uniform and townspeople.

“It was a really poignant event.”

Remembrance Sunday also saw the 75th anniversary of ‘The Laying of Poppies on the Sea’ Remembrance Service.

There was a full church at the Queen St Methodist Church with a congregation of young and old, veterans and serving personnel, some with their families and many different organisations.

Scarborough’s Sea Cadets and Queen St Boys Brigade concluded the church party all intent on showing their respect in a most moving service which saw the enacting of the Drumhead ceremony, the poppy drop and blessing of the Standards and wreaths.

Scarborough Sea Cadets marching band led the parade that followed before the concluding service at the Lifeboat house and scattering of poppies on the sea.

Several thousand people congregated to join in the services which was delivered from the Lifeboat slipway.

Maroons signalled the start and finish of the two-minute silence.

1. Scarborough falls silent to remember the fallen Mayor Eric Broadbent ready to lay his wreath Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. The Remembrance Service at Olivers Mount..Stadard Bearers at the memorial...pic Richard Ponter Standard Bearers at the memorial Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Scarborough falls silent to remember the fallen Laying a wreath Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Scarborough falls silent to remember the fallen The wreaths in position on the memorial Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales