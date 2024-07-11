IN PICTURES: Scarborough fans cheer England into Euro 2024 final after win over Netherlands

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 15:15 BST
Scarborough fans were celebrating last night after cheering England into the final of Euro 2024 thanks to a dramatic late winner over the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s men battled back from a goal down, levelling via a controversially awarded Harry Kane penalty, before sub Ollie Watkins netted a fabulous last-gasp winner to get the country dreaming again.

Could football finally be coming home?

Richard Ponter went along to capture the scenes.

Scarborough football fans celebrate England's passage into the final of Euro 2024.

1. England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-finals

Scarborough football fans celebrate England's passage into the final of Euro 2024. Photo: Richard Ponter

Staff cheer on England at Scarborough's McGinty's Bar.

2. England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final

Staff cheer on England at Scarborough's McGinty's Bar. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Sun Inn staff at last night's England game.

3. England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final

The Sun Inn staff at last night's England game. Photo: Richard Ponter

England fans in patriotic mood at The Scarborough Flyer.

4. England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi-final

England fans in patriotic mood at The Scarborough Flyer. Photo: Richard Ponter

