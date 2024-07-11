IN PICTURES: Scarborough fans cheer England into Euro 2024 final after win over Netherlands

Gareth Southgate’s men battled back from a goal down, levelling via a controversially awarded Harry Kane penalty, before sub Ollie Watkins netted a fabulous last-gasp winner to get the country dreaming again.
Could football finally be coming home?
Richard Ponter went along to capture the scenes.
Scarborough football fans celebrate England's passage into the final of Euro 2024. Photo: Richard Ponter
Staff cheer on England at Scarborough's McGinty's Bar. Photo: Richard Ponter
The Sun Inn staff at last night's England game. Photo: Richard Ponter
England fans in patriotic mood at The Scarborough Flyer. Photo: Richard Ponter