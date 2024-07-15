IN PICTURES: Scarborough fans' despair as Spain defeat England in Euro 2024 final

But despite reaching back-to-back Euro finals, the Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by a talented Spain side, who clinched glory on the night thanks to a late winner by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured these images on a night of great tension.
1. England v Spain Euro 2024 final
A close call for England as fans watch the game at the J and S Sports Bar. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. England v Spain Euro final 2024
Sheltering from the flying beer! Photo: Richard Ponter
3. England v Spain Euro 2024 final
Fans watching at The Scarborough Flyer. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. England v Spain Euro final 2024
Disaster for England as Spain score. Photo: Richard Ponter
