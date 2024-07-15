IN PICTURES: Scarborough fans' despair as Spain defeat England in Euro 2024 final

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 15:54 BST
Football fans packed into Scarborough’s pubs last night (July 14) to see if England could finally end 58 years of hurt and win a major trophy.

But despite reaching back-to-back Euro finals, the Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by a talented Spain side, who clinched glory on the night thanks to a late winner by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured these images on a night of great tension.

A close call for England as fans watch the game at the J and S Sports Bar.

A close call for England as fans watch the game at the J and S Sports Bar. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sheltering from the flying beer!

Sheltering from the flying beer! Photo: Richard Ponter

Fans watching at The Scarborough Flyer.

Fans watching at The Scarborough Flyer. Photo: Richard Ponter

Disaster for England as Spain score.

Disaster for England as Spain score. Photo: Richard Ponter

