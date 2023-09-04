IN PICTURES: Scarborough Hospital staff celebrate their multinational workforce
Staff members from Scarborough Hospital have celebrated the diversity of their multinational workforce at the hospital’s Cultural Awareness Day 2023.
By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Dozens of staff members and their families gathered at North Bay chalets for a beach party, which included performances from British, Indian, African and Filipino employees.
A range of food from aross the cultures was also shared and there was music, games, food and dancing.
The event was the culmination of two days of events which included a chapel service with prayers from different countries.
1 / 5