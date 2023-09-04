News you can trust since 1882
The Cultural Awareness Day was a brightly-coloured celebration of the hospital's diversity

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Hospital staff celebrate their multinational workforce

Staff members from Scarborough Hospital have celebrated the diversity of their multinational workforce at the hospital’s Cultural Awareness Day 2023.
By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST

Dozens of staff members and their families gathered at North Bay chalets for a beach party, which included performances from British, Indian, African and Filipino employees.

A range of food from aross the cultures was also shared and there was music, games, food and dancing.

The event was the culmination of two days of events which included a chapel service with prayers from different countries.

Scarborough's North Bay played host to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital's Cultural Awareness Day

1. York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital's Cultural Awareness Day

Scarborough's North Bay played host to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital's Cultural Awareness Day

Dancing celebrations

Dancing celebrations

Staff from the hospital gathered with family and friends to celebrate the day

Staff from the hospital gathered with family and friends to celebrate the day

Music was a key part of the day

Music was a key part of the day

