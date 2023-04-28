IN PICTURES: Scarborough Hospitality Association celebrates 100th Anniversary

Scarborough Hospitality Association have celebrated their 100th Anniversary with celebrations at Scarborough Spa.
The Scarborough Hospitality Association was set up in 1923 to represent and promote the interests of local tourism.
120 guests were celebrating the anniversary which had a 1920s theme, and saw singers, dancers and afternoon tea.
Check out the images below from the special event!
The anniversay cake, to celebrate 100 years of the Scarborough Hospitality Association.
Members of the Scarborough Hospitality Association from the past and the present enjoying the afternoon.
Superb entertainment at the Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations.
President Shirley Smith cuts the cake.