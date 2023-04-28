News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
12 minutes ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
1 hour ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
2 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
15 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
17 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
Check out these images below from Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations!Check out these images below from Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations!
Check out these images below from Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations!

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Hospitality Association celebrates 100th Anniversary

Scarborough Hospitality Association have celebrated their 100th Anniversary with celebrations at Scarborough Spa.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

The Scarborough Hospitality Association was set up in 1923 to represent and promote the interests of local tourism.

120 guests were celebrating the anniversary which had a 1920s theme, and saw singers, dancers and afternoon tea.

Check out the images below from the special event!

The anniversay cake, to celebrate 100 years of the Scarborough Hospitality Association.

1. Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary.

The anniversay cake, to celebrate 100 years of the Scarborough Hospitality Association. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Members of the Scarborough Hospitality Association from the past and the present enjoying the afternoon.

2. Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary

Members of the Scarborough Hospitality Association from the past and the present enjoying the afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Superb entertainment at the Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations.

3. Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary

Superb entertainment at the Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary celebrations. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
President Shirley Smith cuts the cake.

4. Scarborough Hospitality Association 100th Anniversary

President Shirley Smith cuts the cake. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Scarborough Spa