By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 12:27 BST
Competitors in Scarborough’s McCain 10km fun run braved the elements on the day that Storm Ashley swept through the country.

Runners had to contend with, at time, heavy rain and strong winds.

The course started and ended at Scarborough Spa.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.

A cluster of runners.

1. Scarborough 10k 2024

A cluster of runners. Photo: Richard Ponter

Runners along Scarborough seafront.

2. Scarborough 10k 2024

Runners along Scarborough seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

Runners pass Olympia amusements.

3. Scarborough 10k 2024

Runners pass Olympia amusements. Photo: Richard Ponter

McCain 10K runners on the seafront.

4. Scarborough 10k 2024

McCain 10K runners on the seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

