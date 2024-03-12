IN PICTURES: Scarborough hosts Yorkshire Beard Festival

Beard competition category winners
Goatee – Josh
Musketeer – Andy Longhair
Action man / short beard – Malky
Garibaldi – Mike (Eggie)
Full beard natural – John ‘Gandalf’ Dixon
Full Beard with styled Moustache – Shane Hedge Hazelgrave
Full Beard Freestyle – Neil Loggie
Partial Beard Freestyle – Matt Nichols
Whitby Whaler / Sea captains chin warmer – Matthew Darlow
False Beard Freestyle – Wendy
This year, the competition was hottest in the Full Beard Natural, business / short beard and false beard freestyle categories.
Overall Winners
Yorkshire Beard of the Year – Neil Loggie
2nd – Shane Hedge Hazelgrave
3rd – John ‘Gandalf’ Dixon
The audience were split 50/50 between Neil and Shane after each were given the opportunity to garner public opinion in their direction followed by an audience “cheer off” – so they agreed to decide their fate with the toss of a coin.
The coin landed heads up and Neil took the crown with his rainbow freestyled full beard.
This year’s judges were Scarborough Town Crier David Birdsall and King Neptune (Steve Crawford).
Trophies created and donated by The Robotic Woodsmith
The fun event was run by The British Beard Club.
If you want to get involved with Yorkshire Beard Day 2025, email [email protected] and say how you’d like to help, either by sponsoring the event, promoting the event, providing live music to entertain the bearded, booking a beard related stall, brewing a special beer or creating beard art.