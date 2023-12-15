News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Scarborough hotel's 'Santa Paws' event hailed a great success

The Bike & Boot hotel in Scarborough has hailed it’s third annual Christmas dog event a great success.
By Louise French
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

The dog-friendly hotel, on Cliff Bridge Terrace, welcomed four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes to the hotel on Sunday, December 10, for a Santa Paws meet and greet with a difference.

There were photo opportunities a-plenty and they certainly made for a cracking selection of pictures.

Marketing manager, Megan Dillinger, said: “This was the busiest Santa Paws event we’ve ever done!

"Over 40 dogs came to visit us and we had a great turnout at our Hope Valley hotel in the Peak District too.

"Some lucky children even got a few goes on the Lucky Dip.”

The Bike & Boot Hotel is specially designed to cater for canines, with all the right facilities to ensure they have the perfect stay.

Dogs are able to roam everywhere in the hotel, they can join their owners in the Bareca (bar-restaurant-café), the free Film Club and the relaxing retreat rooms.

"We've been good this year..."

1. Santa Paws

"We've been good this year..."

Hattie poses for a pic

Hattie poses for a pic

Greyhounds everywhere

Greyhounds everywhere

Always best to remember your manners when meeting the big guy!

Always best to remember your manners when meeting the big guy!

