IN PICTURES: Scarborough Lifeboat Station celebrates 200 years of the RNLI

At the event, Scarborough RNLI crew were presented to the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr John Ritchie, a former lifeboat crew member himself.

This was followed by the launch of both lifeboats and a special presentation of a short film by Animated Objects which was projected onto the side of the lifeboat station.

Afterwards there was a private celebration for the crew and station invitees.

Event organiser, Paul Huggins, Scarborough RNLI inshore lifeboat Helm said: "As we mark the 200th anniversary we want to commemorate the One Crew that has been saving lives at sea for two centuries.

'We will also celebrate being part of the world class lifesaving organisation we have become, whilst reflecting on Scarborough RNLI's contribution to the 146,000 lives saved by our charity.

"Hopefully, we inspire new volunteers, donors and supporters for the next 200 years too.

"As the Charter Mayor of Scarborough has previously been Scarborough RNLI crew, having him attend and the crew presented to him on this historic day makes the occasion even more special.

"He is part of our heritage and will always be part of our One Crew.”

1 . Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station The lifeboat returns to the lifeboat station Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station Animated Objects project the story of the RNLI onto Scarborough Lifeboat House Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station Scarborough lifeboat on south bay beach Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales