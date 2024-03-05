The team at Scarborough Lifeboat StationThe team at Scarborough Lifeboat Station
IN PICTURES: Scarborough Lifeboat Station celebrates 200 years of the RNLI

Scarborough RNLI held a bicentennial celebration at the lifeboat station on Monday, March 4 to mark 200 years of saving lives at sea.
By Louise French
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:33 GMT

At the event, Scarborough RNLI crew were presented to the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr John Ritchie, a former lifeboat crew member himself.

This was followed by the launch of both lifeboats and a special presentation of a short film by Animated Objects which was projected onto the side of the lifeboat station.

Afterwards there was a private celebration for the crew and station invitees.

Event organiser, Paul Huggins, Scarborough RNLI inshore lifeboat Helm said: "As we mark the 200th anniversary we want to commemorate the One Crew that has been saving lives at sea for two centuries.

'We will also celebrate being part of the world class lifesaving organisation we have become, whilst reflecting on Scarborough RNLI's contribution to the 146,000 lives saved by our charity.

"Hopefully, we inspire new volunteers, donors and supporters for the next 200 years too.

"As the Charter Mayor of Scarborough has previously been Scarborough RNLI crew, having him attend and the crew presented to him on this historic day makes the occasion even more special.

"He is part of our heritage and will always be part of our One Crew.”

The lifeboat returns to the lifeboat station

1. Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station

The lifeboat returns to the lifeboat station Photo: Richard Ponter

Animated Objects project the story of the RNLI onto Scarborough Lifeboat House

2. Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station

Animated Objects project the story of the RNLI onto Scarborough Lifeboat House Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough lifeboat on south bay beach

3. Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station

Scarborough lifeboat on south bay beach Photo: Richard Ponter

Paul Huggins, John Senior, Roger Buxton and Colin Woodhead

4. Celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Scarborough Lifeboat Station

Paul Huggins, John Senior, Roger Buxton and Colin Woodhead Photo: Richard Ponter

