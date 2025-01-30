A plan to deliver ‘significant financial returns’ to the council by redeveloping Scarborough’s North Bay attractions will be soft-launched next month.A plan to deliver ‘significant financial returns’ to the council by redeveloping Scarborough’s North Bay attractions will be soft-launched next month.
IN PICTURES: Scarborough North Bay sites pinpointed for redevelopment

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:04 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 15:19 GMT
Plans to redevelop Scarborough’s North Bay attractions – and create new jobs for residents of the town – have been unveiled by North Yorkshire Council.

Sites including the former Atlantis Waterpark and Marvel’s amusement park, the former Indoor Pool, the Northstead Gardens, and Alpamare waterpark, could be redeveloped to boost the economy and deliver “significant financial returns” to the council.

Scarborough's Peasholm Railway.

1. Scarborough North Bay regeneration

Scarborough's Peasholm Railway.

The Sands area.

2. Scarborough North Bay regeneration

The Sands area.

North Bay chalets.

3. Scarborough North Bay regeneration

North Bay chalets.

The Kinderland area of Scarborough.

4. Scarborough North Bay regeneration

The Kinderland area of Scarborough.

