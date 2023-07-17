IN PICTURES: Scarborough Open Air Theatre hosts 'dynamic' Dermot Kennedy show

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy brought his dynamic live performance to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The show comes as part of his summer series of outdoor shows, following on from a UK arena tour which played to more than 120,000 fans, and was opened with support from Nell Mescal.

The BRIT Award nominee showcased hits from albums Outnumbered and Sonder, including Power Over Me, Kiss Me, Better Days and Something To Someone – and thanked fans for coming out on a rain-drenched night, hailing it as a “perfect end to the chapter”.

This summer’s season continues on Thursday July 20 with N-Dubz and Wes Nelson, with Pete Tong Ibiza Classics on August 19 and Olly Murs on August 23.

