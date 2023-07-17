News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Dermot Kennedy entertains fans on a wet night at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.Dermot Kennedy entertains fans on a wet night at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.
Dermot Kennedy entertains fans on a wet night at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Open Air Theatre hosts 'dynamic' Dermot Kennedy show

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy brought his dynamic live performance to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST

The show comes as part of his summer series of outdoor shows, following on from a UK arena tour which played to more than 120,000 fans, and was opened with support from Nell Mescal.

The BRIT Award nominee showcased hits from albums Outnumbered and Sonder, including Power Over Me, Kiss Me, Better Days and Something To Someone – and thanked fans for coming out on a rain-drenched night, hailing it as a “perfect end to the chapter”.

This summer’s season continues on Thursday July 20 with N-Dubz and Wes Nelson, with Pete Tong Ibiza Classics on August 19 and Olly Murs on August 23.

Dermot Kennedy on stage at the Open Air Theatre.

1. Dermot Kennedy at Open Air Theatre

Dermot Kennedy on stage at the Open Air Theatre. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
The rain didn't spoil the fun for Dermot Kennedy's fans!

2. Dermot Kennedy at Open Air Theatre

The rain didn't spoil the fun for Dermot Kennedy's fans! Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
The crowd watches Dermot Kennedy's performance at the Open Air Theatre.

3. Dermot Kennedy at Open Air Theatre

The crowd watches Dermot Kennedy's performance at the Open Air Theatre. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Photo Sales
All smiles as the crowd watches Dermot Kennedy singing in the rain.

4. Dermot Kennedy at Open Air Theatre

All smiles as the crowd watches Dermot Kennedy singing in the rain. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us