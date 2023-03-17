IN PICTURES: Scarborough primary school plants trees to help tackle climate crisis

Pupils from Gladstone Road Primary School have been out this week planting trees on the Cinder Track.

The pupils had the responsibility of planting 420 saplings provided by the Woodlands Trust, and with the expertise of Cinder Track Rangers and Scarborough Council the pupils were supported to plant the tress at the south end of Gallows Field.

Pupils want to help reduce the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and explain with enthusiasm what they have achieved.

Jane Pepper, Chair of Governors at Gladstone Road, has joined the pupils in every planting session and knows first-hand the passion the pupils have shown for making a positive contribution to the local area.

She said: “They really understand how trees take carbon out of the atmosphere and provide habitat for wildlife, and they want to make a difference a positive contribution.”

The pupils have not stopped at just planting trees. Inspired by an assembly on the rapid decline of dormice, Evelyn,a Year 3 pupil, put it to Headteacher Mr Johnson that the pupils needed to act.

The Friends of Gladstone Road provided litter pickers and jackets letting the children collect 24 bags of litter in the same area the trees were planted.

Gladstone Road staff will be continuing to use the curriculum to inspire pupils to make a difference to their local environment.

Tree Planting Cinder track Ranger Anna Waite talks to the pupils.

Tree Planting Two pupils excited to be digging ready to plant the trees.

Tree Planting Pupils ready for litter picking action with Mrs Connor.

Tree Planting Pupils planting trees with Miss Landray.