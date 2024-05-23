Scarborough Race for Life pictures.Scarborough Race for Life pictures.
Scarborough Race for Life pictures.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Race for Life runners raise more than £28,000 for Cancer Research

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 12:07 BST
Hundreds of people took part in 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life events in Scarborough, with £28,000 already raised for Cancer Research UK.

The races went ahead, despite torrential rain hitting Scarborough and the east coast for much of the day.

Event manager Jake Salter said: “It all went ahead okay.

"It was bad when we got to site base on the morning but it eased off about two or three o’clock and was fine then.

"We benefitted from it being mostly on hardstanding path and the majority of participants turned up.”

He confirmed that more than £28,000 has already been raised through online donations and not including entry fees.

"It was a really good event, I enjoyed it,” he added.

We sent our photographer Richard Ponter along to get capture the action.

Runners in the 10K race.picture: Richard Ponter

1. Scarborough Race for life

Runners in the 10K race.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Runners enjoying the 10K race.picture: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Race for Life

Runners enjoying the 10K race.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Race for Life runners along Scarborough seafront.picture: Richard Ponter.

3. Race for Life

Race for Life runners along Scarborough seafront.picture: Richard Ponter. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Runners pictured on the North Bay outside the Sealife Centre, Scarborough.picture: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Race for Life

Runners pictured on the North Bay outside the Sealife Centre, Scarborough.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughCancer Research UK