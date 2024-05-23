IN PICTURES: Scarborough Race for Life runners raise more than £28,000 for Cancer Research

The races went ahead, despite torrential rain hitting Scarborough and the east coast for much of the day.

Event manager Jake Salter said: “It all went ahead okay.

"It was bad when we got to site base on the morning but it eased off about two or three o’clock and was fine then.

"We benefitted from it being mostly on hardstanding path and the majority of participants turned up.”

He confirmed that more than £28,000 has already been raised through online donations and not including entry fees.

"It was a really good event, I enjoyed it,” he added.

We sent our photographer Richard Ponter along to get capture the action.

