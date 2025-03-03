IN PICTURES: Scarborough restaurant Thomas Carr @ The Coast opens in town centre

Thomas Carr @ The Coast was previously based at Ox Pasture Hall, but Mr Carr decided to try again in a new place on Hoxton Road in the centre of town.
It is a two-person operation with just himself as chef, and the owner is Ewelina Jamroz, front of house.
Mr Carr said: “We’ve kept the same ethos of seafood, with an evening taster menu and a cheaper lunch option.
"There are more varieties of fish than there are meat and Scarborough is a seaside town,” he said.
"There aren’t many seafood restaurants, there are a lot of takeaway places and fish and chips but not proper seafood restaurants.
"We thought it was a good idea to do something a bit different.
"It’s one of those special occasion restaurants and hopefully lunches will be busy.
"Scarborough is always busy in the school holidays with plenty of people around so it’s a case of getting our name out there and building it up.”
Mr Carr held a Michelin star for seven years from 2016 to 2022 at his two previous restaurants in North Devon - The Olive Room and 1873 - and Thomas Carr @ The Coast was also listed in the prestigious Michelin Guide less than five months after it opened in September 2023.
Lunch menu samples
Lunch £40 includes wild mushroom risotto and truffle, whole grilled plaice with Hasselback potatoes, baked rice pudding with pear jam and poached pear.
Tasting menu samples
Evening menu £80 includes rhubarb cured salmon with mackerel pate, pickled salmon and crispy skin; plaice, crispy oyster with cucumber, brown shrimp and caviar.
