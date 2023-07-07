News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Staff Fiona Norton, Ali Johnson from First Story,Teacher Rosie Wardale, Head Emma Robins and First Story Writer Chrissie Lewis.Staff Fiona Norton, Ali Johnson from First Story,Teacher Rosie Wardale, Head Emma Robins and First Story Writer Chrissie Lewis.
Staff Fiona Norton, Ali Johnson from First Story,Teacher Rosie Wardale, Head Emma Robins and First Story Writer Chrissie Lewis.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough school launches scheme for the next generation of writers

Over 30 students from Scarborough have been selected to contribute to an anthology of writing, which will be featured in the British Library.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

The collection of stories and poems, titled 'Shining Northern Star', gives voices to those who typically aren't represented nationally: young northern people.

The anthology, written as part of the First Story Young Writer’s Programme, has officially been launched at a celebration at Graham School.

Students have spent over 25 hours producing material for 'Shining Northern Stars', which reflects topics and conversation that they feel should be heard on a national scale, such as race; identity; and mental health.

Teachers found that 88% of students who had engaged with the First Story programme improved their writing.

This comes after research from the Cultural Learning Alliance commented that not only do initiatives such as First Story’s Young Writers Programme increase cognitive abilities by 17%, but students who take part in arts activities are three times more likely to get a degree.

Check out our images from the celebration event below!

First Story Writer Chrissie Lewis chats to the audience.

1. Graham School's First Story Young Writers Programme

First Story Writer Chrissie Lewis chats to the audience. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Reading with the pupils are Ali Johnson and Chrissie Lewis.

2. Graham School's First Story Young Writers Programme

Reading with the pupils are Ali Johnson and Chrissie Lewis. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Ali Johnson adresses the audience.

3. Graham School's First Story Young Writers Programme

Ali Johnson adresses the audience. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Head Emma Robins chatting to the audience.

4. Graham School's First Story Young Writers Programme

Head Emma Robins chatting to the audience. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:StudentsScarboroughBritish LibraryTeachers