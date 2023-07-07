IN PICTURES: Scarborough school launches scheme for the next generation of writers

Over 30 students from Scarborough have been selected to contribute to an anthology of writing, which will be featured in the British Library.

The collection of stories and poems, titled 'Shining Northern Star', gives voices to those who typically aren't represented nationally: young northern people.

The anthology, written as part of the First Story Young Writer’s Programme, has officially been launched at a celebration at Graham School.

Students have spent over 25 hours producing material for 'Shining Northern Stars', which reflects topics and conversation that they feel should be heard on a national scale, such as race; identity; and mental health.

Teachers found that 88% of students who had engaged with the First Story programme improved their writing.

This comes after research from the Cultural Learning Alliance commented that not only do initiatives such as First Story’s Young Writers Programme increase cognitive abilities by 17%, but students who take part in arts activities are three times more likely to get a degree.

Check out our images from the celebration event below!

