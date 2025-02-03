IN PICTURES: Scarborough SEA LIFE centre unveils new roof to help reduce energy bills

Work to cover the centre’s pyramids in solar panels as part of a roof renovation was recently completed, helping the attraction dramatically reduce their energy bills.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, Charter Mayor of Scarborough, performed the official opening.

Now the engineers at Good Energy who worked on the project have revealed the complexities of the site and thanked the people of Scarborough for their interest in the work.

Matt Andrews, who led the installation team, said: “It’s one of the most complex installations we’ve ever done.

“The shape of the structure and the importance of it to local people meant we knew everything had to be inch perfect.

“Working on a 46-degree pitched pyramid roof and timing our work to go alongside the replacement of the roof itself is tricky at the best of times.

"Our installation had to be inch perfect to mirror the pyramid shape otherwise you’d see the mistake from a mile off – there’s no hiding on a site so prominent as this.

“Add in the infamous North Sea weather during winter and it’s not a job I’ll forget for a long time.

"The panels are big and the winds in such an exposed location are very strong – if you’re not careful it can feel more like kite surfing than installation.

“But as a team we love a challenge and the end result looks exceptional. From now on I hope this will be a real showcase for how renewable energy can be integrated into different building shapes.”

The 150 solar panels will produce around 70MWh of electricity for the Sea Life Centre each year, reducing their annual CO2 output by 13.4 tonnes.

It is estimated that the panels will have paid for themselves through energy bill savings in around three-and-a-half years and the installation has been designed to maintain the character of the building.

“There was so much interest from passers-by,” says Matt, who has worked in the renewable energy industry for more than 15 years.

“So much of the feedback was positive about the need to move forward with the times but maintain the heritage, so that’s always nice to hear.

“The views from up there were lovely too and having so many good fish and chip options during lunch breaks was a nice bonus for our team – we possibly enjoyed that a bit too much.”

